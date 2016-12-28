Child has message for Christmas thief

LEMON GROVE, Calif. - A nine-year-old Lemon Grove boy has a message for the thief caught on video stealing a Christmas decoration from his front yard, “I think she should bring it back and she’s probably the Grinch.”

Third grader Maddox DeCandia was shocked to learn someone would actually steal decorations from the front yard of his family's home in the middle of the night.

“We had some Christmas trees that we had just purchased recently and we setup in the yard,” Maddox’s mother, Monette DeCandia, said.

The day after Christmas, they noticed a lighted spiral tree was gone. Their family's surveillance video shows a white pick-up truck stopping in front of the home at 2:42 a.m. That's when a woman got out of the passenger side, wearing a coat with a fur hood.

“Feeling quite confident, walks right up, yanks the tree right out of the ground, pulls the cord," said Maddox's father, Doug DeCandia.

The family hopes that sharing the video will help them find the thief and get their tree back. But Maddox is still confused about why she took it in the first place. He has just one question: “You have a white truck. Can’t you afford three trees?”