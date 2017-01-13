Chargers move stings thousands of workers

The Chargers are leaving behind more than just hundreds of thousands of their fans. They're also affecting families who depend on the team for extra paychecks.

And it’s not the Chargers employees who will feel most of the crunch.

It’s the people who greet and serve Charger fans from the moment they entered Qualcomm Stadium’s parking lot.

Jason Reyes spent years helping the Chargers move their equipment to and from the airport during the season. He’s one of about 3,000 local workers losing who will no longer have a job on game day, because the team is bolting for Los Angeles.

“The extra money does help and it’s nice being around the staff," Reyes said. “I know the staff and I know some of the players, so I’m kind of heartbroken about it.”

Many of the security guards, parking attendants, and concessionaire's who worked the games work for private companies that contract with the city.

Now, they're looking for other ways to pick up that money, as the Chargers will most certainly look for local workers to replace them in L.A.

The University of San Diego estimates as a whole San Diego workers will lose out on $67 million dollars in earnings that could have helped them make ends meet.