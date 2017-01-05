Chargers icon LaDainian Tomlinson to appear in faith based movie

Chargers Icon LaDainian Tomlinson will soon make his debut on the big screen.

He’ll be starring in a faith-based movie “God Bless the Broken Road,” named after the popular country song.

Tomlinson plays Pastor Williams in the film. The pastor and his wife, played by Robin Givens, help a military widow restore her faith in God after she loses her husband in the war in Afghanistan.

Lindsay Pulsipher, known for her roles in “True Blood” and “Law and Order." plays widowed wife Amber.

According to the movie’s website:

"Amber’s dream of an ideal life with her perfect family shatters when she loses her husband. Two years later, she finds herself in a struggle to save her home while providing for her nine-year-old daughter, Bree.

When up-and-coming racecar driver, Cody Jackson, rolls into town, Amber and Bree become wrapped up in his pedal to the metal way of life.

With her faith hanging in the balance, Amber is forced to decide between the broken road she knows so well, or trusting in a new path that God has provided."

Tomlinson was interviewed on the “Scott and B.R. Show” on Mighty 1090 shortly after the movie’s trailer was made public.

“My job was to help get her faith back strong. I played a critical role in the movie,” said Tomlinson. It turned out to be one of the best projects I think I've ever done."

The director of the movie, Harold Cronk, says 10West Studios has partnered with Disabled American Veterans. He said 5% of the movie’s total profits will go to military charities.

The movie premieres in early 2017.