Carlsbad kids rally to stop dog park

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV)-- A fight over park space is brewing in Carlsbad.

Known as the “grassy bowl” a distinctive portion of Poinsettia Park is slated to be transformed into a dog park.

The city created the plan in response to a survey they had sent to the community as part of its master plan. In it, residents indicated they wanted to see more dog parks.

But the plans have alarmed some park users, who have banded together to try and stop the project.

Carlsbad mayor Matt Hall says he is aware of the community concerns, but stopped short of saying the city is reconsidering the plans.

It will come to a vote at an upcoming city council when they will be presented with bids for the park renovation.