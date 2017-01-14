Carjacking suspect held man at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was carjacked at knifepoint Saturday in the Mount Hope neighborhood of Southeast San Diego, according to police.
 
Officers responded to the call at 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North 40th Street, near market Street.
 
The driver of a white, 1996 Toyota pick-up truck was sitting in his vehicle with the engine running and his window open, when he was approached by the suspect, who put the knife to the victim's neck and told him to get out, according to Officer Tony Martinez.
 
The suspect drove away in the victim's truck. He was described as a white man in his 40s, about 6-feet tall with tattoos on his arms and wearing a blue beanie cap, blue shirt and khaki pants, Martinez said.
 
No one was injured.
 
