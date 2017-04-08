Car, bus collision in Otay Mesa sends six to hospital

Mark Saunders
1:50 PM, Apr 7, 2017
7:51 PM, Apr 7, 2017

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - At least six people were sent to the hospital following a crash between a car and city bus Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m. between a vehicle and an MTS bus at 905 Britannia Boulevard, near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

Multiple people were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista. The severity of their injuries is unknown, however, one person has already been released.

San Diego Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News as more information becomes available.

