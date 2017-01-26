Campo crash leaves two dead, driver facing charges

CAMPO (CNS) - A single-vehicle crash near Campo left two passengers dead and the driver facing charges, authorities said Thursday.

The victims were occupants of a vehicle that slammed into a tree alongside Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

The driver was taken into custody following the crash and was treated at a hospital, according to the CHP, which did not immediately confirm what charges that person faces.

Buckman Springs Road was closed between state Route 94 and Oak Drive until about 1 a.m., according to the CHP.