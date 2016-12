SAN DIEGO - Caltrans crews will shut down multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 15 and northbound state Route 163 Wednesday night to repair portions of the roadway damaged by a truck fire earlier this month.On Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Caltrans will close northbound I-15 from state Route 52 to Ammo Road. Lanes on northbound SR-163 will be closed from SR-52 to I-15 due to the repair project.The same portion of the freeways will be closed again Thursday evening, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.The lanes were damaged on Dec. 13 after an Amazon Prime truck caught fire on I-15 near Miramar Way.