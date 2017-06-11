SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--Cathie Kerouac says she can't believe she's still alive after a bullet slammed into her bedroom, missing her by inches.

On Hasty Street in Oak Park, just past midnight Thursday morning, Kerouac was watching television in her bedroom when she got up to go smoke a cigarette. Seconds later, she heard a "loud explosion" and saw glass everywhere.

A .45 round had ripped through her double-pane window, landing on the chair she was just sitting on.

Kerouac has no clue who would fire into her bedroom.

From the positions of the bullet holes, it appears the bullet came from above at a 45-degree angle. We looked and saw trees, a hill and other homes.