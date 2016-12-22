Bullet fragment removed from Southern White Rhino at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO - A southern white rhino at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is now bullet free, one year after she first arrived at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center.

On Saturday, December 17, animal care staff was able to remove a bullet from Wallis’ side. While keepers were cleaning the wound of the 5-and-a-half-year-old rhino for an exam that day, they noticed a tiny, hard, black object.

Safari Park veterinarian, Jim Oosterhuis, suspected the object could be the bullet they had believed was inside the animal.

“I reached into the wound with my Leatherman tool, grasped the object, made a quick jerking motion, and out popped the bullet fragment with jagged edges,” Oosterhuis said. “It feels great to know that we finally have found what we believe to be the source of her infection. By having the fragment work itself out, it eliminated the need for surgery.”

Staff suspect that Wallis was shot while living on a reserve in South Africa. When she arrived in 2015 veterinarians began treating her for a skin wound. When When the wound didn’t heal, a minor surgical procedure was performed in April 2016 to explore and clean the area. When this did not resolve the issue, a second procedure was performed in July, revealing that the wound was more extensive than it first appeared.

The wound didn’t appear to have an adverse affect on Wallis’ overall health, but it was important to identify the source of the infection.

“It’s a great feeling for me—and all the veterinarians and keepers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park—to care for and help this rhino recover,” said Oosterhuis. “The bullet fragment appeared to be lodged under her rib — and every time she moved, the rough, jagged edges were irritating the tissue. Since removing the fragment, the wound is healing rapidly, and I expect it to be completely healed in a week.”

Oosterhuis gave credit to the keeper team at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center. They have been cleaning and flushing the wound on a regular basis and working with Wallis and the other rhinos to build relationships and train them. Oosterhuis said the training was instrumental in allowing our veterinary team to be able to interact with and treat Wallis on a daily basis.

Strong speculation is that Wallis was the target of a failed poaching attempt while in South Africa, where shooting and killing rhinos for their horns has dramatically affected rhino populations in their native habitats and in private reserves. Rhinos are poached for their horn, which is made of keratin — the same material that forms human fingernails. Rhino horn has been erroneously thought to have medicinal value and is used in traditional remedies in some Asian cultures.

Wallis is one of six female rhinos that were relocated to the Safari Park from private reserves in South Africa in early November 2015, as part of a collaborative conservation effort to save the critically endangered northern white rhino — and all rhino species — from extinction.

San Diego Zoo Global has been working for decades, along with other accredited zoos, to keep a sustainable population of rhinos safe under human care while working to protect them in sanctuaries in their native habitat.

The Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center furthers this commitment and helps in establishing the Safari Park as a sanctuary to protect rhinos — at a time when an average of three rhinos are killed each day in the wild by poachers.

This rate is unsustainable; and without intervention, rhinos could go extinct in the wild in as little as 15 years.

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.