Broken pipe, sewage spill floods downtown San Diego homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crews worked to clean up a mess at a downtown San Diego homeless shelter caused by a broken pipe.



Early Friday morning, a pipe burst in the men's restroom on the third floor of the Paul Mirabile Center at St. Vincent de Paul Village (1501 Imperial Ave.), shelter officials said.



The broken pipe sent sewage and other waste onto the restroom floor, and it then seeped down to the second floor where women are housed.



10News learned shelter residents were told to grab any important belongings and evacuate the building as crews responded to repair the pipe and clean the area.



A St. Vincent de Paul Village supervisor told 10News resources for the homeless are still available.



Shelter residents are expected to be allowed back into the Paul Mirabile Center by the end of the day. There are normally about 350 people who sleep at the center.



The cause of the pipe break is under investigation.