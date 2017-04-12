Border officials arrest homicide suspect in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Border officials this week arrested a man wanted for homicide in Los Angeles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested Frank Perez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, on Monday at San Ysidro's Ped West facility, after he was turned over by Mexican authorities.

A CBP officer requested biometric information on Perez and found that he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide -murder with no bail.

"Coordination with Mexico is key to border security," Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, said. "This is a true testament of our efforts and partnership with Mexican officials, that we are all doing our part to keep binational communities safe."

CBP has turned Perez over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The incident echoes an arrest earlier this month when border officers arrested a homicide and arson suspect wanted in Las Vegas.