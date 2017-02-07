Border agents seize nearly a ton of marijuna from vessel

SAN DIEGO - Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana into the country Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with Air and Marine Operations seized 1,192 pounds of marijuana Monday afternoon at Shelter Island from a vessel that had just arrived from Mexico waters.

Patrolling agents spotted the boat at about 2 p.m., as it was attempting to dock on the transient docks at Shelter Island. Agents said they boarded the boat after becoming suspicious of the vessel and the two individuals on board.

After interviewing the two men, agents found that both men were citizens of Mexico and had entered the country illegally.

Agents searched the 26-foot boat and found several packages of marijuana concealed in a compartment. After taking the boat to a secure facility, agents discovered more pot throughout.

Sixty-six packages of marijuana were removed in all.

The two men, ages 23 and 48, were turned over to the San Diego Marine Task Force.