Border agents seize more than $1.5 million in marijuana

SAN DIEGO - Border patrol agents seized more than $1.5 million of marijuana at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry Tuesday, on the heels of a nearly $7 million bust last weekend.

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said about 2,800 pounds of marijuana was found hidden in a false compartment in a truck traveling through the port at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The truck had been stopped for inspection and referred to the port's x-ray imaging system.

A K-9 unit was called in after anomalies were detected in the front of the vehicle and confirmed the agents' suspicions.

Officers extracted 120 packages of pot from the vehicle.

The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

The bust comes just after agents at the same port discovered nearly $7 million worth of drugs in various seizures between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29. Almost 10,000 pounds of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, were prevented from entering the country in various seizures that weekend.

