RAINBOW (CNS) - The body of an adult was found in a Rainbow creek, authorities said Monday.

It was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 4800 block of Fifth Street, near the Escondido (15) Freeway, John Buchanan of the North County Fire Protection District said.

Another witness reported seeing the body of a child in the creek, Buchanan said. Firefighters searched until it became too dark and will resume by daylight, Buchanan said.

"Nobody has come forward and said they're missing a child," he said. It is possible the witness who thought they saw a child actually saw the adult body in the creek.

The discovery prompted Buchanan to warn the public to beware of rain- filled channels and creeks. "Don't go near any water. It's going to be moving really fast."