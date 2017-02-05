Big rig's tire deflated causing I-805 traffic snarl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One passenger was rescued from a car and the driver escaped on her own after being side-swiped by a large commercial truck on a Serra Mesa freeway today, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the northbound side of Interstate 805, just north of Interstate 8 shortly after 11 a.m.

That's where they found a 65-year-old woman trapped in a 2008 Mazda Miata convertible, according to CHP Officer Mary Bailey.

A 34-year-old man was driving a 1995 white GMC 3-axle truck northbound at about 50-to-55 mph with an 8-year-old boy passenger when the Miata, going about 70 mph started passing the truck on his left, Bailey said.

That's about the time the truck's left front tire began deflating rapidly, causing the truck to swerve into the Miata, then hit the concrete divide and send debris into the southbound lanes of the highway.

There also was a fuel spill following the crash, which prompted a hazardous materials response team to be dispatched to the area, San Diego Fire Rescue Department Spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Miata and her passenger were taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, where they are expected to make a full recovery, Munoz said.

A SigAlert was activated by the CHP as traffic began to back up in the area in both directions. Two lanes were closed on the northbound side for three hours, Bailey said.

Alcohol and drugs were not involved, Bailey said.