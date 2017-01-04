Bank robber on the run

SAN DIEGO - A bank robber is on the run, after holding up a U.S. Bank in Webster Tuesday night. 10News first reported this story on 10News at 5 p.m., as police crowded the doorways of the bank in search of the robber.

Milton Bowden was at the bank to open an account for his church when suddenly, everything got quiet. He noticed the bank tellers duck down and knew something wasn't right.

"It was quick, it was just crazy for me, I was sitting in unbelief really," Bowden said. "When the man did it, they immediately called 911 number one, and the girl was running crying, and a lot of people had to go under, and everyone was asking what was happening but no one could really tell them."

Police say the suspect handed the teller a demand note that said he was armed. It happened so quickly, police say many people inside-didn't even know that anything was going on.

Police are still searching for the suspect.