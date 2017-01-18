Authorities: Man attacked friend with pickax

EL CAJON, Calif. - A man allegedly hacked a longtime friend with a pickax during a drunken argument early Wednesday morning in the La Cresta area outside El Cajon, but apparently the victim was not seriously injured.



The heated dispute between the victim and his visiting friend Arthur Miller broke out for unknown reasons at a home on rural Paloma Lane around 4:45 a.m. At some point during the fight, Miller grabbed a pickax and "assaulted his friend, striking him several times," sheriff's Sgt. Alex Navarro said.



Miller then drove off. Navarro said deputies found him nearby and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



Paramedics treated the victim's injuries at the scene, but he was not taken to a hospital, according to the sergeant.