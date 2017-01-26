Car strikes, injures at least three people at Trader Joe's storefront

Sandy Coronilla
3:27 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Photo provided by witness Sandra Ferreira at Encinitas Trader Joe's. 

A Honda struck three people in front of an Encinitas Trader Joe's storefront. Photo provided by Sandra Ferreira. 

Photo of aftermath of a driver who struck three people in front of a Trader Joe's in Encinitas. Photo provided to 10News by Sandra Ferreira. 

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A car has struck at least three people in front of the Trader Joe's grocery store located at 115 N. El Camino Real, a San Diego Sheriff's representative said. 

Sandra Ferreira, a witness at a nearby furniture store, told 10News she saw three people being transported to the hospital after a car backed up into the storefront. She said the driver was elderly and didn't seem to be injured.

Ferreira's photos show a beige Honda sedan that appears to have backed up into the storefront where a display of succulents were for sale. 

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll update it with more information when it becomes available. 

Sandy Coronilla is a digital producer at KGTV. Follow her @10NewsSandy

 

 

