Artists sought to create Oceanside mural

OCEANSIDE - Downtown Oceanside could get a new coast of paint soon.

MainStreet Oceanside (MSO) announced the Oceanside Mural Initiative Friday, inviting artists to submit proposals for a mural installation the the city's downtown area.

"The objective of this initiative is to transform downtown Oceanside into a public arts destination through the creation of unique, visually captivating murals in the downtown Oceanside area," a MSO release said. "These works of art will serve to highlight this rapidly growing Southern California beach community and its unique and diverse character."

The mural is being planned for this year.

Submissions must be entered by Feb. 15, to be considered. Artists do not need to be a resident of Oceanside or have previous mural experience. However, MSO said artists must have the necessary expertise to take on a project.

Selected artist will also be required to work alongside property owners and business and residential entities invested in the downtown community.