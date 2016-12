SAN DIEGO — An Army veteran is asking for help after she and her family were in a horrific crash on Christmas.

On Monday, Francene Scoggins spoke to us from her hospital bed at Sharp Memorial Hospital via Facetime.

She tried to keep smiling, but you could tell her neck brace made it tough.

"It's a very difficult time for all of us," Scoggins said.

Her twin girls are just 2 years old and kept repeating the words "hurt" and "crash."

Their dad cannot comfort them because he is deployed.

Scoggins' nephew, who is the son of a MCAS Miramar Marine, has been ill, so Scoggins, her two girls, her brother and her mom decided to drive from El Paso to Escondido for Christmas.

Scoggins said she hit black ice on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley.

"I tried to keep the car going straight and I couldn't, and we ended up turning right and rolling down the embankment about three or four times," Scoggins said.

She heard her girls scream, so she knew they would be okay. They were all rushed to the hospital.

Scoggins has a fractured neck. Her brother, who just finished basic training in the Army, has a crushed leg. Their mom broke six bones in her back and may never walk again.

They also had four dogs and a cat in the car.

They family said Luna is okay, but Bella broke her back and is in the animal hospital.

Scooby was killed in the crash, and Grandma's rescue dog, Bailey, vanished.

"We don't know where he's at and it breaks my mom's heart," Scoggins said.

"It's so important to bring Bailey home just to keep her going," Scoggins explained.

They cannot search since they are in the hospital, and they are hoping someone can help.

The family set up a Go Fund Me page for vet and medical bills.