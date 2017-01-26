Are you ready for this? TGIT returns to television

The work week gets exciting again, with the return of TGIT on ABC. What's TGIT? Three of the most addicting shows on television in one night - Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Grey’s Anatomy / 8 p.m.

A fan from the beginning - this writer is personally invested in Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Last season put fans through turmoil (not new for Grey’s fans). First you’ve got two sisters and one Dr. Riggs. Then you’ve got a seemingly perfect relationship ruined by the fact that one of them is ALREADY married. Sorry Karev, happily ever after is always just out of reach. Then the kicker is, after years of character development Shonda Rhimes socks us in the face with the resurfacing of Karev’s bad boy ways. He nearly beats a resident to death - and gets walked out Grey-Sloan Memorial in cuffs as season 13’s “You haven’t done nothin’" comes to a close.

ABC promos for the midseason premiere give this away: in the episode, titled “You Can Look (But You’d Better Not Touch),” centers around Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) visit to a maximum security women’s prison to treat a rather violent pregnant woman.

Other spoilers show dramatic moments between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Alex Karev and Bailey. Looks like Meredith may be getting suspended and Alex is facing 30 to life in the big house.

What are you expecting to happen this season?

Scandal / 9 p.m.

Season five - a rollercoaster of emotions. Olivia (Kerry Washington) and President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) resume their scandalous relationship, episodes later they’re presented with a plan to marry so they can’t testify against each other. Then we see them in episode 79, broken up.

That means a new relationship for Olivia, who begins dating Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) the director of the NSA. Four episodes later - he’s engaged to another woman.

Along the way, season 5 also follows the presidential campaign of Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) - President Grant’s ex-wife. In the hiatus leading up to tonight’s premiere, everyone’s question has got to be: “who won the presidential election?” Well, you’ll know in a few hours my friend.

Scandal is taking Americans back to election night. You won’t see President Donald Trump, but you will see Republican Presidential Candidate Mellie Grant wringing her hands as it’s announced that the result of the election will come down to one state - California.



My question is: who in the world is in the exploding cabin?

How to get away with murder / 10 p.m.

So we know that it was Wes (Alfred Enoch) under the sheet - but who put him there? I say put him there because Nate (Billy Brown) told Annalise (Viola Davis) that Wes was dead BEFORE the fire.

Some second year of law school, right?

Throughout the season we watched Annalise struggle with alcoholism - creating moments where she flashes back to being pregnant and the crash that led to the loss of her child. Most dramatic moment of the season? Frank visiting Annalise, prepared to shoot himself over all of the pain he’s caused in her life.

Then of course, the fire. When the sheet was pulled back to reveal Wes, everyone’s jaw dropped. What we know is - he was offered immunity if he testified against Annalise. Did he take it? Who killed him before the fire?

In the promos released by ABC, we see Annalise in an interrogation room looking defeated and scared.

“Doesn’t matter who did it,” she says. “Only person locked up is me.”

Bonnie (Leiza Weil) suggests a lawyer for the case and is surprised when Annalise says it should be Bonnie who is her lawyer, which Bonnie initially but Bonnies says no because it would be a conflict of interest. Regardless, Annalise says only Bonnie can do this.

Are you ready ABC fans? TGIT is hours away.

