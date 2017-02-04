Anti-, pro-Trump protesters gather at LAX

Following days of protests that saw 4,000 to 7,000 protesters at the airport, said they expect more through the weekend.
"The safety and security of LAX and our airports is our sole focus - and that means protecting the traveling public, airport employees and protesters alike," Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association President Marshall McClain told KABC.
The State Department said it would begin reinstating about 60,000 visas revoked since the ban went in to effect. DHS announced later that it would not force airlines to deny boarding of visa holders covered by the ban on U.S.-bound planes.
The moves come a day after a federal judge in Washington put a temporary freeze on the order nationwide, noting states states, "have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the Executive Order."
Pres. Trump responded to the judge's motion on Twitter, vowing that the opinion of the "so-called judge" would be overturned.
While the Department of Justice has ensured they will file an emergency stay to defend the order, they said for now valid visa holders covered by the order will be allowed to travel to the U.S.