Adrenaline trampoline park coming to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Training began Tuesday for House of Air employees, and the company hopes to be the premier destination for climbing, jumping and taking your adrenaline to new heights.



"Everyone wants to experience a thrill," said Shoshanna Moody with House of Air. "Everyone deep down inside has this adrenaline junkie. Maybe for some people, it's a little more evident, and for others, their adrenaline junkie is hiding."



The 32,000-square foot facility in Carlsbad features trampolines and other activities like rock climbing, a drop zone, gladiator jousting, dodge ball and trampoline hoops.



House of Air says another key feature built into each activity is safety.







"We work with industry professionals across the board," said Moody. "Engineers, manufacturers, gymnastic experts, as well as physiologists who understand the human body and how to move."



The San Francisco-based company says they hope to continue raising the safety standard in the industry.



Patrons will sign waivers and watch safety videos before participating. All staff members are getting extensive training.



"We want people to have a great time, but understand there are risks involved and we're doing everything we can to keep them safe while they're here," said Moody.



House of Air will open in early July, and they are still looking to hire more employees.



Anyone interested in a job can send a resume to info@houseofair.com.