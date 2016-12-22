A White Christmas? In the mountains, yes

SAN DIEGO -- A 'White Christmas' is in store for San Diego County - at least for our mountain communities.

Snow levels could drop as low as 3,000 feet on Saturday, which means Julian, Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain could all pick up a few inches of snow, specifically:

1 to 3 inches for areas between 3,000 and 4,000 feet in elevation - includes Pine Valley and Descanso

3 to 6 inches for areas between 4,000 and 5,000 feet in elevation - includes Julian and Ranchito

5 to 10 inches for areas above 5,000 feet in elevation - includes Palomar Mountain

It's all due to a second storm system with colder temperatures that is expected to roll in late Friday night. For the valleys, the storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, possibly flooding and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Showers should then taper off Saturday evening for a dry, but cool Christmas Day.

If you decide to head to the mountains remember that you likely won't be the only one who is excited for snow, and that could lead to the type of traffic gridlock we've seen in the past.

Case in point - New Years Day in 2015. When a snowstorm blanketed the mountains that day, thousands of people tried to get up to the mountains to see it and instead found themselves stuck in traffic for hours on end. It took our reporter, Emily Thode, five hours to reach Julian that day for a live report (see video below). She could have driven to Phoenix in that time.

