San Diego motorcycle cop injured in 805 accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A traffic advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon after a San Diego Police motorcycle officer was injured in a solo-vehicle accident on southbound 805 near the SR-52 transition, according to San Diego Police Department.

Witness Elias Mansour told 10News that he stopped to assist the officer around 1:37 p.m.

The officer was transported to Scripps La Jolla with broken ribs and a broken scapula, said officer Billy Hernandez. The extent of the his injuries are not yet known.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

The onramp to southbound 805 at Governor Drive is shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for more information as it becomes available.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy