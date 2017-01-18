8 Crazy Twists on Junk Food Favorites

Most of us love junk food even though we feel guilty after eating it. You won't feel quite as bad after watching these viral videos by HellthyJunkFood. They are taking some of our favorite unhealthy treats and giving them a twist that will have you salivating.

Here are eight of the craziest recipes they've come up with:

1. Giant Chicken McNugget

2. Pizza Inside a Pizza

3. Giant Burger King Onion Ring

4. DIY Giant Grilled Cheese

5. DIY Macaroni and Cheetos

6. Spaghetti Grilled Cheese Sandwich

7. DIY In-N-Out 6x6 Animal Style Burger

8. Giant French Fry

What's the one junk food item you can never so no to? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.