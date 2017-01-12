7-Eleven clerk saves man's life

CARLSBAD, Calif. - A 7-Eleven clerk is being called a hero after he saved the life of one of his customers.

Garrett Reeves noticed a man in a wheelchair choking on a hot dog at the 7-Eleven on Oak Street in Carlsbad.

“He started patting at his throat and he was like ‘I need help, I need help right now,’” Reeves said.

Security cameras inside the store showed Reeves running over and performing the Heimlich maneuver on the man. He didn't stop until the last piece popped out and they both went outside to get some air.

"I sat back and I was like, I told him I loved him, was what came out of my mouth," Reeves said. "I really wasn't thinking I was like 'I love you man, I'm glad everything's all right.' Grabbed him by his head like pulled him in like 'Glad you're ok, dude.'"

Off-camera, Reeves went the extra mile to make sure the man got cleaned up and comforted.

"He's in a wheelchair, his hands don't work too good, so I cleaned up all the mess that was made because it was spewed and, you know, I got some water for him," Reeves said. "Didn't make him pay for the hotdog of course because that would add insult to injury.

Reeves has been at the store for less than a year, and hopes his heroics inspire people to take care of each other.

"If it was me in that chair, and I was chocking, I would hope to god someone would help me, you know?" Reeves said.