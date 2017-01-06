We spend a lot of time thinking about how we can travel safely, but what about keeping stuff in our luggage safe? Bradley Hasemeyer has five brilliant travel hacks to make sure everything you packed arrives intact.

1. Glasses Case Charger Holder

If you don't want your cables to get frayed or tangled then keep them in an old sunglasses case. It keeps them safe and in one spot. If you don't have one of these lying around you can pick one up for around $10 bucks.

2. Pill Container Jewelry Organizer

If you travel with jewelry the biggest mistake you probably make is putting it all in a bag and then they all get tangled together. So put down the bag and pick up a pill case. You thought it was good for organizing your meds, but it'll work wonders with your jewelry.

3. Mint Case Organizer

Once your Tic Tac boxes are empty, why not keep your cotton swabs clean and your bobby pins and safety pins organized?

4. Belt Collar Liner

If you're packing a dress shirt then this one's a winner. Just take a belt, stick it in the top and you’ll save space and the collar.

5. Straw Toiletries

Use a straw to create a single serving of your bathroom products. You'll save space and you'll know you brought the exact amount you'll need for your trip.

