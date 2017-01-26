SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico would probably fill gaps that currently exist in San Diego County.

The US Border Patrol told 10News approximately 46 miles of the county’s 60 miles of border with Mexico is protected with a wall, fence, or double fence. That means there is roughly 14 miles of open border between Mexico and San Diego County where the US Border Patrol is the primary deterrent to illegal crossings.

One of those gaps is just outside of Jacumba Hot Springs. The fence stops at the base of a hill and starts again a few hundred feet later at the top.

“I don’t think that wall’s doing any good though,” said Ocotillo resident Tina Wheeler.

She said she supported the President’s plan because she wants the country to be protected from crime and terrorism.

“If he wants to build the wall that’s fine with me,” said Wheeler.