10News viewer says North Park water leak has flowed for weeks

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A 10News viewer said the City of San Diego has ignored four reports about a leak along El Cajon Boulevard that may have wasted hundreds, if not thousands of gallons of water. The viewer said it’s been flowing for at least four weeks.

10News tracked the origin of the leak to a grassy area in front of a 7-Eleven on El Cajon Boulevard and Florida Street. The water flows out of the grass, into the street, down four neighborhood blocks in North Park, and finally into a storm drain. The 10News viewer claimed he called the city on four separate occasions to report the leak.

“It is amazing,” said North Park resident Sean McHenry who only noticed the leak when 10News pointed it out. “You would think that with the water conservation efforts we’d be pretty quick to identify where leaks might be."

A City of San Diego spokeswoman said city workers would look into the leak. 10News also called Reef Real Estate Services, which manages the property near the leak. Those calls were not returned as of Tuesday evening.