1 dead after car leaves I-5 off ramp into Sorrento Valley ravine

12:37 PM, Jun 19, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A driver is dead after a vehicle went off the northbound Interstate 5 off ramp to Sorrento Valley Boulevard Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The solo vehicle incident was reported to CHP around 10:57 a.m. and reportedly involved the car going through a gate and down a ravine where the vehicle overturned and landed near 10749 Roselle Street. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a traffic alert was issued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for more information as it becomes available. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

