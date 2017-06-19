1 dead after car leaves I-5 off ramp into Sorrento Valley ravine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A driver is dead after a vehicle went off the northbound Interstate 5 off ramp to Sorrento Valley Boulevard Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo vehicle incident was reported to CHP around 10:57 a.m. and reportedly involved the car going through a gate and down a ravine where the vehicle overturned and landed near 10749 Roselle Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a traffic alert was issued.

