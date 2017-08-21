Score these character water bottles on sale for $7.99
Sarah Kuta
Share Article
If you're still on the hunt for great back-to-school deals, look no further. We found the perfect lunchbox water bottle to send with your kids to school!
BestBuy has these FUNtainer bottles with your children's favorite characters on them on sale for just $7.99 (regularly $15.99).
It looks like many of these bottles are only available online, but you can get them shipped directly to your door so you don't even have to leave the house. Other appear to be available for in-store pickup, depending on the inventory your local Best Buy has in stock.