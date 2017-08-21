American Express hiring work-from-home employees

Answer incoming phone calls

Help customers with questions about their accounts

Deliver great customer service

Attend a PAID 12-week training course from your home office

The morning routine is a complete struggle. Getting everyone out of bed on time, getting them to eat something (anything) for breakfast, rushing the kids off to school. Oh, you wanted to squeeze in an early morning workout before you go to work? Yeah, good luck with that. Now, imagine a world in which your office is just up the stairs in that extra bedroom you've been meaning to clean up. That dream could soon be a reality: American Express is hiring work-from-home customer service reps . The pay starts at $15.73 an hour AND there are monthly bonuses on top of your base pay. These jobs also include some legitimate benefits, including tuition assistance, retirement programs and medical, dental and vision insurance options. Say what?The only states that American Express is not hiring in are: California, Alaska and Hawaii. The other 47 states are fair game. Another caveat: if you happen to live near one of their service centers in Phoenix, Salt Lake City or Sunrise, Florida, they want you to check out jobs located onsite at those centers. Bummer. "American Express customer care professionals serve as the voice of our brand by delivering extraordinary customer care through relationship building," according to the job posting. In this job you will:American Express will cover the cost of a dedicated phone and internet line for your home office (win!). You can read the techy requirements of the job on American Express's careers website. You'll also need a secure home office that's free from distractions and background noise. Does this sound like the job for you or someone you know? Head over to American Express to apply today . [H/t Penny Hoarder

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.