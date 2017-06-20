New Chick-fil-A opening in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chick-fil-A will be opening a new location in La Mesa on Wednesday, June 22.

The location's new address is 8200 Parkway Drive (91942).

In tradition with the grand opening of a new Chick-fil-A is the "First 100 Campout," which awards 100 customers free chicken for a year. Details can be found on their site.

Chick-fil-A operator Rick Preciado shared his excitement for the new franchise on their Facebook page.

San Diego will now have 11 Chick-fil-A restaurants with the addition of the Grossmont location.