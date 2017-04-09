US gas prices rise 9 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.43 a gallon

Mostly Cloudy
Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, center, discusses a plan to raise $52 billion to fix California roads, during a news conference Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The 10-year plan would boost the gasoline excise tax by 12 cents a gallon along with higher registration fees and a $100 charge on emission-free vehicles. Brown was flanked by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, third from left, and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, third from right, along with other lawmakers, and supporters of the plan.
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 9 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.43.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that increased oil prices and the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base contributed to the rise.
She says that unless oil prices retreat quickly, consumers should expect gasoline prices to climb a few more cents.
The national average is up 33 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.09 per gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.58, up 1 cent from two weeks ago.