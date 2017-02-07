Uber data hints at where to eat for Valentine's Day in San Diego

2016 data shows some of the most popular spots

Mark Saunders
12:12 PM, Feb 7, 2017

Best SDRW restaurants for date night, according to SDRW   Bleu Boheme (not pictured) 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego

kristja/SXC
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO - Unless you have a plan for cooking dinner on Valentine's Day, you may need to consider making a restaurant reservation soon.

That presents it's own problems for many.

Thankfully, for those who want to pick the perfect restaurant - but have no idea where - Uber has some useful data to consider. Looking at results from Valentine's Day 2016, the ride-sharing company provided some insight into some of the most popular spots for couples.

Related: Non-traditional Valentine's Day ideas in San Diego

According to drop-off numbers, these ten restaurants spiked the most in popularity in 2016:

  • Mister A's; American-French restaurant; 619-239-1377
  • Fogo de Chão; Latin-American restaurant; 619-338-0500
  • Wine Vault & Bistro; Wine bar and bistro; 619-295-3939
  • Searsucker San Diego; Cocktail bar and American restaurant; 619-233-7327
  • The Patio on Lamont; American restaurant; 858-412-4648
  • The Oceanaire Seafood Room; Seafood restaurant; 619-858-2277
  • Morton's The Steakhouse; Seafood and American restaurant; 619-696-3369
  • Bice San Diego; Italian restaurant; 619-239-2423
  • Cannonball; Asian restaurant; 858-228-9304
  • Eddie V's Prime Seafood; Seafood and steakhouse restaurant; 619-615-0281
Every option reflected in Uber's data provides diners with world-class cuisine, and some even come with an incredible view of the city. Depending on whether you're looking for an upscale atmosphere or something low-key, there's an option in the list above.
 
The only thing left to do is to make sure you call in time.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top