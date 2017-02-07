Uber data hints at where to eat for Valentine's Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Unless you have a plan for cooking dinner on Valentine's Day, you may need to consider making a restaurant reservation soon.

That presents it's own problems for many.

Thankfully, for those who want to pick the perfect restaurant - but have no idea where - Uber has some useful data to consider. Looking at results from Valentine's Day 2016, the ride-sharing company provided some insight into some of the most popular spots for couples.

According to drop-off numbers, these ten restaurants spiked the most in popularity in 2016:

Mister A's; American-French restaurant; 619-239-1377

Fogo de Chão; Latin-American restaurant; 619-338-0500

Wine Vault & Bistro; Wine bar and bistro; 619-295-3939

Searsucker San Diego; Cocktail bar and American restaurant; 619-233-7327

The Patio on Lamont; American restaurant; 858-412-4648

The Oceanaire Seafood Room; Seafood restaurant; 619-858-2277

Morton's The Steakhouse; Seafood and American restaurant; 619-696-3369

Bice San Diego; Italian restaurant; 619-239-2423

Cannonball; Asian restaurant; 858-228-9304

Eddie V's Prime Seafood; Seafood and steakhouse restaurant; 619-615-0281

Every option reflected in Uber's data provides diners with world-class cuisine, and some even come with an incredible view of the city. Depending on whether you're looking for an upscale atmosphere or something low-key, there's an option in the list above.

The only thing left to do is to make sure you call in time.