Super deals on food for the Super Bowl

While fans have their sides when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, none of that really matter without some, well sides, to enjoy during the big game.

This year, there are plenty of great deals to score on food for Super Bowl Sunday. If cooking really isn't your thing, then you'll want to take advantage of some of the deals offered tomorrow:

Pizza

Domino's Pizza: Medium two-topping pizzas are just $5.99 each when you order two or more. Opt for carryout and pay just $7.99 for a large, three-topping pie.

Little Caesars: Pick up a large classic pepperoni pizza for $5.

Papa John's: Use coupon code SAVE6 to take 40 percent off all menu items on all online purchases. Good through Feb. 12.

Pizza Hut: The Big Party Deal offers two large, two-topping pizzas plus breadsticks for $19.99.

Sam's Club: Non-club members sign up for the Sam's Club Game Time, which runs through Feb. 5. Get a free $25 gift card, a 16-inch pepperoni or cheese pizza, 18 chocolate chunk cookies for $45, including your new membership fee.

Wings

Domino's Pizza: 8-piece boneless or specialty wings are $5.99 when you get two or more orders.

KFC: For $10, choose 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine extra crispy tenders.

Little Caesars: Pick up an 8-piece order of roasted, BBQ, Buffalo or garlic parmesan wings for $5.

Popeyes: Enjoy six classic Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing for $3.99.

Round Table Pizza: Get a free 8-piece boneless wings or 6-piece regular wings with a $15 order using coupon code webwings.

Wing Street: Get a 48-piece bone-in wing order in your choice of flavor for $34.

Other deals

Boston Market is offering a 2 for $20 meal deal. Each meal comes with chicken, turkey or meatloaf, two sides and cornbread.

Jersey Mike’s will take 50 percent off your order by using the promo code 50FIRST. You can get 25 percent off subsequent orders using 25NEXT through Feb. 17.

McDonald’s is offering a 40-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 when ordering through UberEATS.

Olive Garden is offering $5 off any to go order of $30 or more.

P.F. Chang’s will give you 20 percent off takeout and catering orders through Feb. 5 with the coupon code GAMEDAY.

TGI Fridays will now take your order through Twitter, and you can get an appetizer for a just a penny if you tweet a football emoji to them during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LI kicksoff Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston.