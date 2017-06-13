San Diego Symphony offers military discounts for Bayside Summer Nights concert series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Military members and their families can attend San Diego Symphony concerts this summer at a discounted rate.



For military service members and their loved ones, the San Diego Symphony is offering a $10 discount on tickets for Friday concerts that are part of the Bayside Summer Nights concert series, beginning with the "Star Spangled Pops" on June 30.



The $10 discount applies to concerts on the following Fridays: June 30, July 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.



A $3 discount is offered for all other Bayside Summer Nights shows. The $3 discount is also valid for other select San Diego Symphony concerts.



Discounts are applied when a valid ID is presented. Those purchasing tickets online can use the promo code MILITARY.



A Fourth of July show will feature country star Wynonna Judd and conclude with the Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza over San Diego Bay.



For a full lineup of the Bayside Summer Nights concert series at Embarcadero Marina Park South, click here.