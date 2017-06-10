Pet of the Week: Whiskers

SAN DIEGO - Name: Whiskers

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

ID #: 221776

Adoption Fee: $25

Whiskers is a 5-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat who is looking for a patient family to help him feel safe.

He was brought to the San Diego Humane Society by his previous family who was moving and could not take him with them. Now he’s looking for a new family to share his love.

Whiskers would love a cat savvy family with adults or older, respectful children only who will give him plenty of time to adjust to his new surroundings. He is very shy, and his trainers have been working with him to build his confidence and help him to feel more comfortable.

Whiskers loves to relax in his cubby and be petted with his back scratcher - he will purr for hours! He also gets along well with other cats and would love another feline friend in his new home. Don’t miss out on this sweet, lovable boy!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Whiskers is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012 or check out the San Diego Humane Society's website.