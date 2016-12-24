Pet of the Week: Snowball

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Name: Snowball

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic Longhair mix

ID #: 229935

Adoption Fee: $25

Snowball, a 5-year-old Domestic Longhair, is looking for a calm, quiet home to share her love. She was brought to our shelter when her previous family had a new baby and all the changes were much too scary for poor Snowball. She’s very shy at first, but if you talk to her in soft, sweet tone and toss her a few treats, she’ll soon blossom into an affectionate, loving companion.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Snowball is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus at 3450 East Valley Parkway. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call 760-888-2275 or check out the San Diego Humane Society's website.