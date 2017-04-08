Pet of the week: Toby

SAN DIEGO -

Name: Toby

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Chihuahua mix ID #: 218802

Adoption Fee: $95

Toby is a sweet, affectionate 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who is looking for a new best friend.

Through no fault of his own, Toby came to the San Diego Humane Society ready to bring love to a new family. He’s great with small children and enjoys other small mellow dogs to spend time with, but is okay by himself too. He just wants a family to love and a lap to sit in.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Toby is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street.

To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012 or look at our website.