Pet of the Week: Nicole and Ringo

SAN DIEGO - Name: Nicole and Ringo

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Spayed female and neutered male

Breed: Terrier mix

ID #: 220358; 220357

Adoption Fee: $100 (combined)

Nicole and Ringo, two 2-year-old terrier mixes, are looking for a family to share their love with. This little duo is as cute as they come. They love to play and bounce around together in the yard and then settle in for naps and snuggles. They love tennis balls and rolling around in the grass.

Nicole and Ringo are still very young and would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training to learn basic manners and commands. They are very smart and love treats, so we think they will be fast learners!

Their adoption fee includes their spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Nicole and Ringo are available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making them part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012 or look at the San Diego Humane Society's website.