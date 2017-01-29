Pet of the Week: Ember

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Name: Ember

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Shepherd/Labrador mix

ID #: 230595

Adoption Fee: $95

Ember, a 6-year-old Shepherd/Labrador mix, is looking for a patient family to call her own.

Sweet Ember is a shy, sensitive soul who will need a calm, loving family to earn her trust. She will need an experienced adopter in an adult only home who will spend some extra time to help her overcome her fears. Once she feels a bit more confident, we know Ember has a lot of love to give and will make a wonderful companion.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Ember is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus at 3450 E. Valley Parkway.

To learn more about making her part of your family, please call 760-888-2275 or look at the San Diego Humane Society’s website.