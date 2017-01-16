Pet of the Week: Aries

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Name: Aries

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Border Collie mix

ID #: 230312

Adoption Fee: $95

Aries, a 6-year-old Border Collie mix, is looking for a new best friend. This handsome boy is a total love and snuggles non-stop with his humans.

He enjoys social walks with other dogs and loves the company of his canine companions. He’s a laid back kind of dog who likes to go with the flow and hang out, enjoying the beautiful San Diego sunshine and fresh air.

Aries would be a wonderful companion for someone looking for a buddy to go on leisurely hikes, nature walks or beach days. Aries adores his people and is a happy dog as long as he’s around the people who love him. Don’t miss out on this lovable hunk!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Aries is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside Campus at 2905 San Luis Rey Road. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call 760-757-4357 or look at the San Diego Humane Society's website.