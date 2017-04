SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It might be one of the best "holidays" out there and the fact that it falls on baseball's opening day in town makes it even better.

Friday, April 7, is National Beer Day across the country and where better to celebrate than San Diego?

It's no secret America's Finest City has become a craft beer capital. With heavy hitters such as Stone Brewing Co., Ballast Point Brewing Co., and AleSmith Brewing Co., down to the new kids on the block cropping up across the county, San Diego knows its beer.

San Diego County lists 117 breweries in our region alone, many of which feature award-winning creations enjoyed across the country.

Recently, local brewers have shown they are continuing the region's reputation, creating beers from wastewater and right out of thin air.

Stone Brewing recently created a new beer from recycled wastewater called "Full Circle Pale Ale." The beer was a limited batch, but the brewery is hoping to make it widely available in the future.

Ballast Point also created their own beer from recycled wastewater called "Padre Dam Pilsner." Like its Stone sibling, it's created from recycled and purified water.

Perhaps one of the craziest local reveals though may come out of the University of California, San Diego. A machine that collects condensation out of the air and churns out clean water could have a tasty impact.

UCSD is currently collaborating with Ballast Point, Stone Brewery, and Rock Bottom Brewery to try using water from the machine for brewing. Imagine that, beer right from the sky.

Looking for a brewery to celebrate National Beer Day at today? Check out this map from the county below.

And as always, please enjoy our local brews responsibly.

