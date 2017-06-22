Tips to get your family prepared for a disaster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--With the very real threat of wildfires in Southern California, we all need to take action to prepare now, and throughout the year, for emergencies that could affect us where we live, work and play.



The fastest and simplest thing you can do is register your phones with AlertSanDiego, the county mass emergency notification system by visiting ReadySanDiego.org.



Be sure to download the free San Diego County Emergency app from Google Play or Apple Store to get updates and access to checklists.



Make a Family Disaster Plan. Download the free form on AlertSanDiego or Visit the San Diego County Emergency site here: http://sdcountyemergency.com/.



What if disaster strikes and you need to evacuate?



Be ready to leave in 15 minutes or less.



THREE EASY STEPS TO PREPARE YOUR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION PLAN



1. Make a plan and practice!

2. Build an emergency supply kit.

3. Collect important documents such as insurance papers, medical and prescriptions, banking and personal identification.



Family members may not all be together when emergency strikes but everyone should know the back-up plan.



STAY CALM IN AN EMERGENCY



Talk with your kids about where to meet, what to do and how they can be ready.



What happens if schools in your area are closed? Who can you turn to for childcare and support?



YMCA of San Diego County helps play a great role in helping prepare and recover from disasters and emergencies.



The YMCA in San Diego County employees more than 5,000 people throughout the region, and every employee is required to be trained in CPR and First Aid.



As one of the largest providers of childcare services, during larger disasters, the YMCA is able to help with emergency childcare. Most recently during the 2014 fires, the Y partnered with the County of San Diego to offer free childcare to anyone who may have been affected due to several school district closures.



PREPARING YOUR KIDS



How can your kids get involved and learn to prepare?



Youth can attend 6th grade camp at YMCA Camp Marston in Julian. Every camper goes through an introduction to survival skills and how to be good environmental stewards. Children and Teens receive life-changing outdoor experiences at this traditional style summer camp.



They learn about how devastating fire can be by seeing photos of Camp Marston from the 2003 fires.



They learn how to put out fires properly, how to cook over a fire, how to leave no trace while in the wilderness, and even how to build shelters out of sticks and brush to keep the elements out.



With a wide variety of safe, fun and engaging activities YMCA Camp Marston is the ultimate camp for children and teens aged 7-17.



YMCA MISSION



YMCA Overnight Camps are dedicated to improving the quality of human life and to helping all people realize their fullest potential as children of God through the development of the spirit, mind and body.