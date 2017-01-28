AGE DOESN’T MATTER.

HEART DISEASE AND HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE IS A LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH FOR BOTH MEN AND WOMEN IN THE US. IN SAN DIEGO, OVER 3,OOO PERSONS DIE EACH YEAR.

Take charge of your own heart health and “know your numbers”.

Prevention is key! What is a good first step?

Screening for high blood pressure is a common and important health service.

Gabe G. did it. As a twenty-something active male with a vegetarian diet, Gabe exercised at least once a day. He took ten minutes to have his blood pressure taken at the county administration building on Love Your Heart Day. It saved his life.

Join 10News, the County of San Diego and YMCA of San Diego County for Love Your Heart Day with FREE blood pressure screenings provided to the public at over 200 sites across the San Diego region.

Take ten minutes to stop by the county-wide annual Love Your Heart event on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017.

It could save your life.