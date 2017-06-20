Last chance to take advantage of San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days deal
Jermaine Ong
11:45 AM, Jun 20, 2017
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fairgoers are down to their final chances to take advantage of the San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days.
Wednesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 22) are the last two days for a ticket that gives kids unlimited rides for $38 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Guests looking to take advantage of the deal can buy a wristband before 6 p.m. at Fun Zone or Kids Zone ticket booths on the Pay-One-Price Ride Day or purchase a voucher online prior to the day of use and redeem by 6 p.m. for a wristband upon arrival at the Fair.
The fair runs through July 4 but will be closed on June 26.