Last chance to take advantage of San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days deal

Jermaine Ong
11:45 AM, Jun 20, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fairgoers are down to their final chances to take advantage of the San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days.

Wednesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 22) are the last two days for a ticket that gives kids unlimited rides for $38 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Guests looking to take advantage of the deal can buy a wristband before 6 p.m. at Fun Zone or Kids Zone ticket booths on the Pay-One-Price Ride Day or purchase a voucher online prior to the day of use and redeem by 6 p.m. for a wristband upon arrival at the Fair.

The fair runs through July 4 but will be closed on June 26.

Fair hours:
-- Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-- Fridays: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
-- Saturdays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
-- Sundays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
-- Tuesday, June 27: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
-- Monday, July 3: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
-- Tuesday, July 4: 10 a.m.-11 pm.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and admission for attendees age 13-61 is $18. Admission for attendees 62 and older, as well as children age 6-12, is $11. Kids 5 and under are free to enter.

