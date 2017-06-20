Last chance to take advantage of San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fairgoers are down to their final chances to take advantage of the San Diego County Fair's Pay-One-Price Ride Days.



Wednesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 22) are the last two days for a ticket that gives kids unlimited rides for $38 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.



Guests looking to take advantage of the deal can buy a wristband before 6 p.m. at Fun Zone or Kids Zone ticket booths on the Pay-One-Price Ride Day or purchase a voucher online prior to the day of use and redeem by 6 p.m. for a wristband upon arrival at the Fair.



The fair runs through July 4 but will be closed on June 26.



Fair hours:

-- Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

-- Fridays: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

-- Saturdays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

-- Sundays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

-- Tuesday, June 27: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

-- Monday, July 3: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

-- Tuesday, July 4: 10 a.m.-11 pm.



Gates open at 4 p.m., and admission for attendees age 13-61 is $18. Admission for attendees 62 and older, as well as children age 6-12, is $11. Kids 5 and under are free to enter.



