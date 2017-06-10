Affordable toys, gadgets built for summer fun

(KGTV) - It's easy for kids to get lazy over the summer. No school. It could be hot outside. Sometimes they feel they don't have anything fun to do.

Thankfully, there are plenty of cheap toys and gadgets to motivate your kids outside and keep them happy throughout the season.

We've compiled a list of some toys geared toward sports, water activities, and education fun for you and your kids to consider this summer:

SPORTS

Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Triple Hit Baseball batting tee - $29.99 on Amazon

Wham-O Xtreme Frisbee Disc digital speed distance reader - $17.99 on Amazon

Franklin Sports 2-player badminton set - $8.99 on Amazon

Nerf Sports Vortex Aero howler football - $19.74 on Amazon

Franklin Sports 6-player croquet set - $24.41 on Amazon

WATER FUN

Giant Ducky Inflatable Ride-On - $23.99 on Amazon

CoolerZ Floating Inflatable Cooler - $12.00 on Amazon

Emoji Inflatable Beach Balls - $11.95 on Amazon

Triple Racer Water Slide with Water-Spraying Rails - $29.00 on Amazon

KEEP IT EDUCATIONAL

Water Rocket Kit - $14.48 on Amazon

Elenco FM Radio Kit - $14.50 on Amazon

SmartLab Toys All-Natural Soaps Science Kit - $19.99 on Amazon

Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit - $15.00 on Amazon

Code Master Programming Logic Game - $16.50 on Amazon

Backyard Safari Butterfly Habitat - $16.29 on Amazon

Backyard Safari Wet / Dry Combo Field Kit - $20.99 on Amazon