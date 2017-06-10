Affordable toys, gadgets built for summer fun

Mostly Cloudy
(KGTV) - It's easy for kids to get lazy over the summer. No school. It could be hot outside. Sometimes they feel they don't have anything fun to do.
Thankfully, there are plenty of cheap toys and gadgets to motivate your kids outside and keep them happy throughout the season.
We've compiled a list of some toys geared toward sports, water activities, and education fun for you and your kids to consider this summer:
SPORTS
Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Triple Hit Baseball batting tee - $29.99 on Amazon
Wham-O Xtreme Frisbee Disc digital speed distance reader - $17.99 on Amazon
Franklin Sports 2-player badminton set - $8.99 on Amazon
Nerf Sports Vortex Aero howler football - $19.74 on Amazon
Franklin Sports 6-player croquet set - $24.41 on Amazon
WATER FUN
Giant Ducky Inflatable Ride-On - $23.99 on Amazon
CoolerZ Floating Inflatable Cooler - $12.00 on Amazon
Emoji Inflatable Beach Balls - $11.95 on Amazon
Triple Racer Water Slide with Water-Spraying Rails - $29.00 on Amazon
KEEP IT EDUCATIONAL
Water Rocket Kit - $14.48 on Amazon
Elenco FM Radio Kit - $14.50 on Amazon
SmartLab Toys All-Natural Soaps Science Kit - $19.99 on Amazon
Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit - $15.00 on Amazon
Code Master Programming Logic Game - $16.50 on Amazon
Backyard Safari Butterfly Habitat - $16.29 on Amazon
Backyard Safari Wet / Dry Combo Field Kit - $20.99 on Amazon